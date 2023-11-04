Video: Dinos Mavropanos scores epic own goal for West Ham on first EPL start

On his first Premier League start for West Ham, Dinos Mavropanos hardly covered himself in glory by heading in an own goal to let Brentford back into their London derby.

The defender was trying to clear a corner but only succeeded in flicking his header into the top corner.

After Brentford had taken the game by the scruff of the neck in the first half and led through Neal Maupay’s goal, the Hammers roared back thanks to a goal-of-the-season contender from Mohammed Kudus and another from Jarrod Bowen.

Mavropanos’ intervention has only succeeded in putting the pressure right back on the visitors.

Goal Mavropanos own goal level up the score for Brentford against West Ham 2-2pic.twitter.com/uYBGKgOAD9 — FansArena (@Fans_Arena4) November 4, 2023

Pictures from Arena Sport