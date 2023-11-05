“Absolutely all over the place” – Carragher makes damning claim about key Arteta signing for Arsenal

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has been heavily criticised by pundit Jamie Carragher following yesterday’s 1-0 defeat away to Newcastle United.

Raya impressed during his time at Brentford before moving on loan to Arsenal this season, ahead of what is expected to end up being a permanent move.

Still, it’s not been the most convincing start by Raya, while some will also feel that last season’s number one Aaron Ramsdale didn’t really deserve to lose his place to begin with.

It was a big call by Mikel Arteta to replace Ramsdale with Raya, and Carragher has suggested that it’s now becoming increasingly clear that this was the wrong choice by the Arsenal manager…

It may be that Raya will eventually come good, or that Arteta will end up putting Ramsdale back into the starting line up, leaving Raya as a very capable backup option.

Still, it’s food for thought after a bad result for Arsenal away to Newcastle yesterday, with the Gunners surely unable to afford too many more slip-ups if they want to be serious title challengers this term.

