Liverpool fans call out Arteta’s hypocrisy following his rant against the officials after controversial Newcastle defeat

Arsenal suffered their first league defeat of the season yesterday against Newcastle.

The game was marred with controversial decisions with both Arsenal and Newcastle players escaping red cards.

Havertz could have been sent off for a wild tackle on Longstaff but only got a booking for it.

Similarly, Bruno Guimaraes was spotted deliberately elbowing Arsenal midfielder Jorginho but the on-field referee missed it and the VAR did not do anything either.

But the biggest talking point came when Anthony Gordon gave Newcastle the lead. Willock did brilliantly to keep the ball in play which at the time looked like it had gone out.

Joelinton seemed to have fouled his man as he leaped to meet Willock’s cross and the ball landed for Gordon who lashed it in from close range with question marks over him being onside.

All of this was extensively looked at by the VAR but after a lengthy review, it decided that the goal was legitimate.

Arsenal fans could not believe the decision and Arteta gave a fiery post-match press conference slamming the VAR.

Arteta very harshly slammed the state of refereeing in the Premier League and could potentially risk repercussions but the club issued a strong statement showing they are fully back their manager.

Liverpool fans were quick to point out the hypocrisy as not too long ago when their club took on the PGMOL after the controversial decisions against Tottenham, many managers including Arteta spoke in favour of the referees with the Arsenal manager saying: “They (referees) are trying to make the best decisions. We need to understand that mistakes happen.”

