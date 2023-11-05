Tottenham eyeing up a move for 27-year-old Premier League ace

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Kalvin Phillips.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, Tottenham Hotspur are all set to battle it out with Juventus for the signatures of Kalvin Phillips. The 27-year-old midfielder is not getting enough game time at Manchester City and he is looking to part ways with the club in the winner.

Phillips joined City back in the summer of 2022 after proving his mettle in the English top flight while playing for Leeds United. The England international was expected to have an important role at the club. But, the 27-year-old hasn’t had enough game time since joining the club.

City were ready to part ways with him in the summer but he wanted to fight for his spot in the starting XI. While Phillips was keen on fighting for his spot in the team, he is still not an important part of Pep Guardiola’s team.

As a result, the 27-year-old wants to part ways with the club. He wants to be well-prepared for the Euro 2024 where he will be a part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

The England international is emerging as a great option for Juventus as City consider letting him leave the club on loan. The Italian giants have suffered two huge blows as Paul Pogba is all set to be banned for doping while Nicolò Fagioli has been handed a seven-month ban for illegal betting.

With both stars unavailable, Juventus are looking at Phillips as a potential replacement. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur are also in the race for the services of the 27-year-old. Spurs will be without the services of Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma who will soon depart to play in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ange Postecoglou will be without two of his first-choice central midfielders. As a result, Spurs are looking to sign Phillips on loan. But, the report suggests City won’t let him join a club that is a direct rival for them in the title race. So, Spurs will have to convince the Manchester-based club regarding a loan move in the winter.