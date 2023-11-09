Chelsea have one big advantage over Arsenal in the race for Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney is expected to leave Brentford in 2024 with several Premier League clubs chasing the striker’s signature.

Chelsea and Arsenal are believed to be the two frontrunners for the Brentford star but there are others such as Tottenham and Man United interested in the 27-year-old.

According to Football Insider, the Blues are really keen to land Toney and have a big advantage over Arsenal in the race.

The report states that the Gunners are not keen to pay over the odds for Toney in 2024, something Chelsea have no problem doing as shown in recent times.

There will likely be interest in the Brentford man in January, but a deal is believed to be hard to do with the Bees as they will seek more than £70m to part ways with their star man.

All this interest comes off of the back of a very impressive campaign from Toney, who managed 21 goals and five assists in 35 games across all competitions last season – including a best-ever return of 20 strikes in the Premier League.

Toney remains banned from football for betting offences and cannot play competitively until 16 January.

A summer move would make the most sense for all involved and it will be one of the most interesting sagas to watch with so many clubs involved.