Exclusive: Liverpool’s goal target for divisive Reds signing revealed by LFC expert

Liverpool FC writer Neil Jones has written about the club’s backing of Darwin Nunez in the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column.

The Reds spent big money to bring Nunez to Anfield from Benfica last season, but the Uruguay international has not entirely won over his critics just yet, as he has become known for producing moments of great quality one minute before missing an easy chance the next.

Nunez looked a hugely impressive talent during his time at Benfica and one imagines he still has it in him to have a fine career in the Premier League, with Jones explaining in his column precisely why Liverpool chose to sign him over other attacking options in the summer of 2022.

According to Jones, it seems LFC still expect Nunez can develop into a 30-goal-a-season striker, with the club impressed by his ability to find space and get into scoring positions.

Jones adds, though, that Liverpool are also working on Nunez’s finishing.

“If nothing else, Darwin Nunez seems determined to ensure that those who have strong opinions on him, good or bad, will always have plenty to talk about!” Jones wrote.

“The Uruguayan was the hero against Bournemouth with his stunning winning goal, but he was back to zero at Luton, taking nine shots and failing to get on the scoresheet despite a string of good chances. The miss in front of an open goal late on is one that will be remembered for some time, I’m sure.

“Those who doubt Nunez will point to it as further evidence of his lack of quality, but I have a different view on him. I think he is this close to being one of the best forwards around, and what we are talking about now are the minor tweaks which will allow him to truly silence his critics.

“Let’s not forget that Nunez, despite clear issues, scored 15 goals in all competitions for Liverpool last season. He is virtually halfway to that target already this season, where he is averaging a goal contribution every 60 minutes, and where he is looking infinitely more in turn with the demands of his team and his manager.

“Nunez’s attributes are vast. He is lightning quick, good in the air, strong and has fantastic movement in and around the penalty area. I know that his ability to find and manufacture space in the final third, and to get himself into scoring positions, was one of the key reasons the Reds wanted to buy him from Benfica, as opposed to other attacking players that were looked at. They believe he has the instinct, and the technical tools, to be a 30 goal a season striker.

“What he does need to develop is variation in his finishing. It is clear from watching him that he can lack subtlety and composure at times, choosing to lash at the ball as opposed to converting calmly. He almost looks more comfortable with difficult chances, striking the ball hard, first-time or on the volley, than he does when given time to choose his best option.

“If you were to compare him to someone like, for example, Harry Kane, there are clear areas you would like to see him improve. Kane has his preferred finish – hard and low from right to left – but he has developed the full range, bringing in side-foots, drives, dinks, deft touches, curlers and just about everything else in between. If Nunez can start to do something similar, his numbers will sky rocket. He already has a rock-solid mentality, in that missed chances do not seem to adversely affect him.

“The trick now is to add real consistency. I know that Liverpool have worked a lot with him on his finishing, and that the general feeling within the club is that they are seeing progress. The key is that he continues that progress, and that he stays fit and available. If he does, then he’ll hit 20+ goals easily this season.”