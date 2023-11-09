Video: VAR take an age to confirm Lucas Paqueta’s sumptuous finish for West Ham

Lucas Paqueta livened up the London Stadium as his sumptuous strike gave West Ham the lead in their Europa League tie against Olympiacos.
The only surprise is that it took VAR far too long to confirm it after the official flagged for offside.
James Ward-Prowse’s brilliant ball over the top found the Brazilian in acres of space and he made no mistake.
TV pictures would quickly show he was miles onside and yet it took a couple of minutes for the goal to be given.
??| GOAL: Paqueta gives West Ham the lead.
West Ham 1-0 Olympiacos
GOAL!!!
Lucas Paqueta scores after yet ANOTHER James Ward-Prowse assist!#beINUEL #WHUFC pic.twitter.com/np7W5mbAUU
