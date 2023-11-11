Exclusive: ‘No active talks’ – Man City not speaking to EPL rivals over ace says Romano

With just over seven weeks to go until the January transfer window opens for business, Man City aren’t yet in talks with one of their Premier League rivals over a potential switch.

The current treble winners are flying high in the English top-flight and in the Champions League where they’ve already qualified for the knockout stages after winning their first four Group G matches, scoring 12 and conceding just three.

Doing so without talisman, Kevin De Bruyne in situ brings into sharp focus the strength in depth that the Cityzens have, and why they remain favourites to retain their domestic and European crowns.

There’s a long way to go before silverware can be secured again of course, though it’s worth remembering that when Guardiola was in charge of Barcelona, the year after they won the treble, they retained the Spanish league with 99 points – a record at the time – to Real Madrid’s 96, and got as far as the Champions League semi-finals before losing to Inter Milan.

Pep has form in getting the very best out of his players, and if he’s able to add to his squad with other high profile exponents, the rest of Europe are going to find it incredibly difficult to stop the juggernaut.

West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta almost joined in the summer, but it appears unlikely City will be making a move for him in January.

”I’ve no information on the betting issue honestly, it’s not my job.. but Man City have always appreciated Paqueta,’ CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, wrote in his exclusive Daily Briefing.

‘The deal in August was very advanced, then it collapsed, but technically Man City still appreciate and rate Paquetz as a great player.

‘At the moment there are no active talks ongoing, City are happy with the squad they have and I’m not sure they will spend big money in January.’