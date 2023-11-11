West Ham in for striking sensation with 11 goals in 15 games in 2023/24

West Ham’s problems in attack have been highlighted more than ever this season, given that Michail Antonio has only two goals in 2023/24 and Danny Ings has none (per WhoScored).

The Hammers have slowly slid down the Premier League table and, ahead of their fixture against Nottingham Forest, they find themselves in 12th on just 14 points, a point and a place above their Sunday afternoon opponents.

If results were to go against them this weekend, they could even find themselves as low as 16th position, possibly forcing the Hammers into a mid-season managerial change.

TeamTalk certainly believe that David Moyes is skating on thin ice at present, but perhaps the Hammers will keep hold of the Scot until the end of the season so that they don’t have to pay off the remaining months of his contract.

The outlet also note the east Londoners interest in Bayer Leverkusen hit-man, Victor Boniface. TeamTalk say he has 11 goals in 15 games so far in the 2023/24 season, and that type of strike rate would be manna from heaven for Moyes at this point in time.

Of course, the transfer window doesn’t open for another seven weeks or so, but even then the Hammers will be out of luck.

That’s because Leverkusen are flying high and TeamTalk suggest that Boniface won’t make a move until the summer at the earliest.