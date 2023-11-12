Manchester United ahead of Real Madrid in race for potential €60million transfer

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly currently ahead of Real Madrid in the race for the transfer of Sporting Lisbon centre-back Goncalo Inacio.

The talented young Portugal international has impressed in recent times and it looks like he could soon earn himself a move to a bigger club.

Inacio will undoubtedly be particularly tempting to the likes of Man Utd and Real Madrid due to the fact that he has a release clause worth just €60million in his current contract, according to the print edition of Spanish newspaper AS, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

The Red Devils are currently leading the race for his signature, according to the report, and fans will surely hope they can continue to remain in a strong position.

Goncalo Inacio to Manchester United?
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano makes prediction on Arsenal, Man City and Tottenham title race
Mikel Arteta wasting “special player” in the wrong position, says Arsenal legend
Exclusive: No asking price currently set for Arsenal transfer target, claims expert

It’s been a difficult season at Old Trafford, and a signing like Inacio could be important to give Erik ten Hag more options at the back after Raphael Varane’s recent fall out of favour, and with Lisandro Martinez injured.

MUFC made a few changes to their squad in the summer, but they weren’t able to strengthen their defence, with just veteran free agent Jonny Evans coming in during the summer.

Real Madrid might also do well to sign Inacio, however, as the likes of Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba aren’t getting any younger.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Goncalo Inacio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.