Manchester United ahead of Real Madrid in race for potential €60million transfer

Manchester United are reportedly currently ahead of Real Madrid in the race for the transfer of Sporting Lisbon centre-back Goncalo Inacio.

The talented young Portugal international has impressed in recent times and it looks like he could soon earn himself a move to a bigger club.

Inacio will undoubtedly be particularly tempting to the likes of Man Utd and Real Madrid due to the fact that he has a release clause worth just €60million in his current contract, according to the print edition of Spanish newspaper AS, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

The Red Devils are currently leading the race for his signature, according to the report, and fans will surely hope they can continue to remain in a strong position.

It’s been a difficult season at Old Trafford, and a signing like Inacio could be important to give Erik ten Hag more options at the back after Raphael Varane’s recent fall out of favour, and with Lisandro Martinez injured.

MUFC made a few changes to their squad in the summer, but they weren’t able to strengthen their defence, with just veteran free agent Jonny Evans coming in during the summer.

Real Madrid might also do well to sign Inacio, however, as the likes of Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba aren’t getting any younger.