“I know you’re gonna come to Chelsea” – Blues legend sends clear transfer message to in-form star

Chelsea legend Mikel John Obi has insisted he’s going to do his best to bring Victor Osimhen to Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window.

Mikel was a star player for Chelsea for many years and it seems he’s keen to use his connections with fellow Nigerian Osimhen to try to lure the Napoli forward to west London.

Speaking on Mikel’s podcast today, as quoted in the post on X below from Fabrizio Romano, Mikel sounded determined to do what he could to lure Osimhen to his former club Chelsea, though we’ll have to wait and see how serious he’s actually being!

?? John Obi Mikel during interview with Osimhen: “Next season, I know you're gonna come to Chelsea man!”. “I'm telling you, I'm gonna be the agent to broker that deal”. “I'm gonna make sure that happens. We are crying out for someone like you — since Drogba left the club”. pic.twitter.com/rlqKpRBDTG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 13, 2023

Osimhen certainly seems ideal for Chelsea’s needs, with the jury still out on inconsistent young duo Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja in that area of the pitch, while it remains to be seen how Christopher Nkunku will bounce back after his lengthy spell out injured since joining CFC.

Osimhen has been superb during his time in Serie A and he looks like he could surely relish the challenge of playing in the Premier League.