Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals he studies Manchester City rival to improve his game

Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed that he has learned from Manchester City rival John Stones as he adapts to a new role in the middle of the park.

The Liverpool defender has been asked by Jurgen Klopp to take up a new inverted role in his squad this season.

Alexander-Arnold has always had the attributes of an elite midfielder with many fans calling for the Englishman to be moved centrally altogether.

Now that he has the license to perform in that role, the 25-year-old has revealed that he has studied his Premier League rival, Stones.

The Manchester City defender had an outstanding campaign last season, playing as an inverted centre-back for Pep Guardiola’s treble-winning side.

“I think as someone who plays the inverted, hybrid role – I don’t know what people call it these days – then it is obviously John Stones,” he said via the Mirror.

“He’s someone who, for long time, I have admired his game. He is exceptional, so I watch him a lot. Clips or even when I’m just watching City’s games, I’ll sit and focus on him. I’ve always admired him.”

Alexander-Arnold also highlighted Spanish midfielder Rodri as another player that he admires and who he believes is ‘massively underrated’.

“I do admire the way Rodri plays. He is pivotal in that team and someone who is massively underrated. We’ve seen recently when you have him out of the team, they’re not the same. That just shows how important he is.

“I’d say it’s those kind of players I watch, but there are a lot. I’ll watch players from the past as well – Busquets, Alonso, Pirlo, Stevie G – those players I’ve always enjoyed watching.”