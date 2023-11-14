West Ham United manager David Moyes has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The London outfit has been quite mediocre in the Premier League this season and despite the European exploits, it seems that the club hierarchy is not too happy with the Scottish manager.

According to Sami Mokbel from Dail Mail, the Scottish manager could now leave the East London club in 2024.

Mokbel said: “That question will linger until David Moyes finally departs. I think he’s going to depart, all the information we have indicates that he will depart at the end of this season.”

He helped West Ham win the UEFA Europa Conference League last year and the Hammers have done reasonably well in the Europa League this season as well. However, their league performance has been mediocre and it remains to be seen whether Moyes can turn things around.

There is no doubt that Moyes is a quality manager, but he has not been able to get the best out of his squad in the Premier League. West Ham have spent a substantial amount of money during the summer transfer window and they will be expecting a lot more from the players and the manager.