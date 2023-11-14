Man United not ready to give up on controversial winger just yet

Although it was a scrappy win over Luton Town, it was, nevertheless, three much-needed points, and it places Man United in a healthy sixth position in the Premier League.

For all of the criticism that Erik ten Hag has had to put up with, and considering how awful United have been in some games, they’re still ahead of Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United in the Premier League, both of whom have been lauded this season.

If the Red Devils can grab games by the scruff of the neck in future and start putting opponents under pressure earlier in games, there’s no reason to think that the 2023/24 campaign can’t be a successful one in the end for them.

That will require players that have so far underperformed to step up and do the business, and perhaps that applies as much to Antony as anyone else.

The second most expensive player in United’s history hasn’t done anything to suggest that he’s worth the spend to this point, however, ten Hag doesn’t intend to allow him to leave just yet according to Football Insider.

The outlet suggest that the Dutchman will attempt to block any moves by the club to move the player on in January.

That could be him on a collision course with Sir Jim Ratcliffe who it’s believed will want a hands on role with regards to sporting decisions.