Important Man United ace to be put up for sale amidst Saudi interest

With only a few weeks left until the opening of the January transfer window it seems that Man United are getting ready to clear the decks, and one important first-team star is attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League.

If Sir Jim Ratcliffe has finally completed his partial takeover of the club by the new year, it’s likely that he’ll waste no time at all in streamlining the sporting aspect of the business.

There’s no suggestion at this stage that he’ll be looking to replace Erik ten Hag as manager, though it’s clear that results and performances need to improve.

To that end, anyone who is deemed surplus to requirements will be shipped out, and one player known to already be on that list is senior midfield man, Casemiro.

The Brazilian hasn’t been at the races this season in terms of form and his reported wages of £350,000 per week (Capology) is certainly a cost saving that could be made.

Talksport report the interest of the Saudi Pro League in Casemiro’s services, and if the Brazilian can be persuaded his future lies in the UAE, there’s a deal to be made that will suit all parties.

By freeing up a slot in midfield too, it offers ten Hag the opportunity for a mid-season reshuffle that could make the difference in the second half of the season.