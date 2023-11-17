Tottenham refuse to sell out of form star in January amid Saudi interest

Tottenham have not seen a return on their investment in Richarlison but the North London club refuse to sell the Brazilian in January despite his struggles.

That is according to Football Insider, who reports that Tottenham do not want to sell the 26-year-old as they would like to give the former Everton star a chance at the club.

This comes after a Telegraph report, which stated that Richarlison is a top target for the Saudi Pro League ahead of the January transfer window despite his lack of impact since moving to London.

The Brazilian is currently out of action with an injury but has once again struggled this season.

The forward has managed just two goals and a further three assists in 11 appearances across all competitions this term, which follows up his three goals and four assists in 35 appearances across all competitions in his first season at the club.

Tottenham spent £60m on Richarlison last summer and if the Saudis offer anything close to that, Spurs should bite their hand off.

The North London club are in need of a proper number nine and the money made from a potential deal could go towards acquiring one.

It is hard to see Richarlison working out at this stage, therefore, it would be best for Tottenham to cut their losses in January and try to find themselves a long-term striker.