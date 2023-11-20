Fulham considering pursuing Timo Werner loan deal

Fulham will prioritise a new striker in January.

The Cottagers are among the Premier League’s lowest-scoring teams following Aleksandar Mitrovic’s lucrative transfer to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal in the summer.

And understandably eager to replace the Serbia international’s output, which included 14 Premier League goals last season, Marco Silva, according to recent reports, has already begun drawing up his shortlist.

And according to Football Insider, among the Fulham boss’ mid-season options are RB Leipzig and Germany forward Timo Werner.

Although a move for the German remains unlikely due to his wages, which are thought to be around £150,000-per week, a possible loan deal has not been ruled out.

During his second spell at Leipzig, Werner, who re-joined the club from Chelsea 18 months ago, has scored 18 goals and provided seven assists in 53 games in all competitions.

Other targets reported to be on Silva’s shortlist include Club Brugge striker Antonio Nusa, who has also been heavily linked with a January transfer to Chelsea