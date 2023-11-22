Pundit speaks on potential double swoop for Newcastle in January market

talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has spoken on the opportunity for Newcastle to swoop for Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips and Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale in January.

Agbonlahor believes Newcastle will look at Phillips in January, saying Ruben Neves would be a good player for them, but Phillips would “make sense”.

They then went on to speak on Aaron Ramsdale who is currently being kept out of the Arsenal team by David Raya, and Agbonlahor believes he would also be a good addition for Newcastle.

Agbonlahor made the point that all the top clubs have a goalkeeper that can play out from the back, but he believes Nick Pope is a “top shot stopper but can’t play with his feet”.

"I think Newcastle will look at Phillips." "Ramsdale has to go in January. Pope's a top shot stopper but can't play with his feet." Gabby Agbonlahor backs #NUFC to go for Kalvin Phillips & Aaron Ramsdale in January.

Phillips has only made eight appearances for Manchester City this campaign, only totalling 215 minutes of football across those eight games.

Meanwhile Ramsdale has also struggled for minutes since the arrival of Raya in the summer, making seven appearances for the Gunners this campaign, keeping two clean sheets and totalling 630 minutes of football.

With both of these players struggling for minutes this season, the opportunity could be there for clubs to come knocking in January, whether that be Newcastle or another club.