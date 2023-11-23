Chelsea recruitment staff like goal machine who can complete transfer for just €40million

Chelsea’s recruitment staff reportedly like Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez, who could be allowed to leave his current club for just €40million.

The Blues are said to be keeping tabs on the Mexico international, and they’ll surely like what they see after his superb form in front of goal this season, though it seems he’s not the only name on their list, according to a report from Football Transfers.

Chelsea need more fire-power up front after an inconsistent start to the season from Nicolas Jackson, and Gimenez looks like he could be a major upgrade after finding the back of the net 15 times in 15 games in all competitions so far this term.

Still only 22 years of age, one imagines Gimenez will only continue to get better in the next few years, though of course playing in the Premier League would represent a much bigger challenge than the Eredivisie.

The report from Football Transfers also mentions CFC looking at Napoli front-man Victor Osimhen, as well as Real Betis youngster Assane Diao.

Chelsea have been busy in the transfer market under their current ownership and it seems they may have more exciting additions on the horizon.