Chelsea want 16-year-old wonder kid with incredible €60m release clause

With another transfer window just around the corner, it’s no surprise to see Chelsea linked with one of the world’s best young players.

Ever since the Blues were taken over by Todd Boehly they’ve been amongst the biggest movers and shakers in the market place, and rumours of their interest in a 16-year-old with a whopping €60m release clause only strengthens their position.

It appears that they could have their work cut out to land Palmeiras talent, Estevao Willian, more commonly known as Messinho, however.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Man City, Man United, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all circling, with the Catalan giants the clear favourites at this stage if for no other reason than the player’s own preference.

The one issue Barcelona do have at present is a distinct lack of funds to be able to get deals done.

The framework that president, Joan Laporta, and his team are having to work to at present puts them at a serious disadvantage to any of their contemporaries and means they need to go above and beyond just to consider themselves part of the conversation.

With every other club needing to stay within the bounds of Financial Fair Play too, it represents a level playing field and, to that end, would potentially give Boehly as good a chance as anyone to be able to pitch well for the player’s services and turn his head away from Barcelona.