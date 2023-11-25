Leeds United struggled to a 1-1 draw against Rotherham on Friday night, in a blow to their hopes of reeling in the top two a little more.

Before kick-off, the all whites had the opportunity of moving to within five points of Ipswich Town and Leicester City, however, if they can beat West Brom and Watford respectively on Saturday afternoon, Leeds will be back to 10 points behind.

Were Southampton to win at Huddersfield too, Daniel Farke’s side will drop down to fourth.

Crysencio Summerville set Leeds on their way with a sixth-minute opener against Rotherham, but they couldn’t capitalise on the early lead and were pegged back in first-half stoppage time.

Despite clearly struggling in the match, the manager didn’t think to bring on the lively Jaidon Anthony until the 85th minute, and that’s a decision that clearly didn’t sit well with former Leeds star, Jermaine Beckford.

“This is something Leeds haven’t had in a while,” he said on Sky Sports (h/t MOT Leeds News).

“The strength in depth off the bench – Patrick Bamford, Jaidon Anthony, who must be frustrated because he’s been fantastic every time he has come on.

“Coming from Bournemouth in the Premier League, not getting the opportunity to play week in, week out. That’s what we have missed from Leeds United.”

It is baffling to have a player in on loan and then decide to hardly play him at all. More so when it seems apparent that he has game-changing qualities.

It’s also true that you don’t change a winning team, so perhaps Farke should be given the benefit of the doubt for a little while longer.

If results start to turn, then there’s at least a cogent reason for bringing Anthony into the starting line-up.