Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to latest Andre Onana horror-show for Man United

Journalist Fabrizio Romano expects Manchester United to stick with goalkeeper Andre Onana despite another hugely worrying display in last night’s 3-3 draw away to Galatasaray.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano weighed in on the Onana debate, sticking up for the former Inter Milan shot-stopper, who looked like an exciting signing when he first made the move to Old Trafford over the summer.

Onana has certainly endured a difficult start, though, and questions will surely keep being asked of the Cameroon international after so many costly errors that have led to goals, especially in the Champions League.

Romano, however, thinks Onana will come good for United once he gains some confidence, with the journalist suggesting there was still some cause for optimism that the 27-year-old could go on to be an important player for the Red Devils.

“Another hugely disappointing night for Manchester United in the Champions League, as they led 2-0, and later 3-1, but drew 3-3 away to Galatasaray yesterday evening, with Andre Onana again in the spotlight after arguably being at fault for all three of Galatasaray’s goals,” Romano wrote.

“I’ve said before that my understanding is Man United will continue to show faith in Onana, continue to protect the player, and personally I’m still convinced he will have a good future at the club, even if he’s not had the best start.

“He’s an important goalkeeper, as he showed with some excellent performances during his time at Inter Milan – he just needs lot of confidence to perform at top level. He needs to feel important for the team. It will take some time but I remain convinced about his value.”

We’re not sure many MUFC fans will be feeling that sure about that right now, but it will be interesting to see if Onana can prove his critics wrong.