Video: Incredible Goal! Trent Alexander-Arnold scores worldie of a free-kick to give Liverpool the lead

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Trent Alexander-Arnold has lifted the roof off Anfield with a stunning free-kick to give Liverpool the lead against Fulham.

The right-back, after a foul on Dominik Szoboszlai, took charge of the set-piece, expertly launching the ball over the wall with precision and power.

The ball curled and nested into the top right corner, the underside of the crossbar before finding the net.

Watch the goal below:

More Stories / Latest News
Video: quick fire double whammy for Chelsea as their lead gets reduced and a red card
Video: Alexis Mac Allister scores breathtaking Steven Gerrard-style goal from 30 yards out to restore Liverpool’s lead
Newcastle United player’s instant reaction after being drawn to Sunderland in the FA Cup

This incredible strike marks Alexander-Arnold’s second goal in as many games, following his crucial late equaliser against Manchester City last week that secured a point for Klopp.

More Stories Trent Alexander-Arnold

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.