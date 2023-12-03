Video: Incredible Goal! Trent Alexander-Arnold scores worldie of a free-kick to give Liverpool the lead

Trent Alexander-Arnold has lifted the roof off Anfield with a stunning free-kick to give Liverpool the lead against Fulham.

The right-back, after a foul on Dominik Szoboszlai, took charge of the set-piece, expertly launching the ball over the wall with precision and power.

The ball curled and nested into the top right corner, the underside of the crossbar before finding the net.

A stunning free kick by Trent Alexander-Arnold gave Liverpool the lead over Fulham! ? pic.twitter.com/771cc8cRjB — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 3, 2023

This incredible strike marks Alexander-Arnold’s second goal in as many games, following his crucial late equaliser against Manchester City last week that secured a point for Klopp.