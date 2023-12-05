Former Liverpool defender Markus Babbel has singled out Alexis Mac Allister for praise after seeing how surprisingly well he’s settled in at the club since his summer transfer from Brighton.

The Argentina international looked hugely impressive during his time at Brighton, but there’s never a guarantee of a player making that step up to representing a bigger club, where the expectations and the pressure can be so much higher.

Babbel has been impressed with how Mac Allister has adapted to that change in circumstances, with the former Germany international suggesting that it might also have been helped by the fact that he had a key role for his country when they won the World Cup a year ago.

Babbel exclusively told Ladbrokes Fanzone: “I think Mac Allister is the standout player right now. I am surprised that he adapted so quickly especially given the size of the club. The World Cup really gave him the confidence he needed.”

Mac Allister shone in Liverpool’s win over Fulham at the weekend, scoring an absolute screamer in a thrilling contest at Anfield, and Reds fans will hope the 24-year-old can continue to shine and become an important part of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

It was never going to be easy replacing departing stars like Jordan Henderson and Fabinho this summer, but Mac Allister has settled quickly, while others like Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo have also put in strong performances in the middle of the park.