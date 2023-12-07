Saudi clubs enquire about signing 27-year-old West Ham midfielder

Pablo Fornals is reportedly ‘being monitored’ by several clubs in the Saudi Pro League as a January move grows more likely.

The Spanish international has failed to impress West Ham fans so far this season as he struggles to nail down a spot in the starting eleven.

Fornals has only started one Premier League game so far this campaign along with eight appearances from the bench but is yet to register a goal or an assist.

This is in stark contrast to last season where he made 50 appearances in all competitions and helped the Hammers win a European trophy.

With their injury list starting to stack up, especially in the attacking line, the club could look to make a move for a forward in next month’s January transfer window.

Letting the Spanish midfielder leave could be a necessary step in making that happen.

According to Football Insider, several clubs in the Saudi Pro League as well as the Premiership are monitoring the player.

The 27-year-old’s contract is expiring at the end of this season and with no talks reportedly on the table yet, this would be an ideal time to get a transfer fee instead of losing the player for free in the summer.