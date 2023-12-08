Klopp says major Liverpool star back in training ahead of Crystal Palace match but has “to check” if he can play

There is some good news for Liverpool fans ahead of the Reds’ clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Alisson Becker is back in training.

The Brazilian trained with the squad on Thursday ahead of their trip to Selhurst Park and being one of Klopp’s most important players, this will be a huge boost for the German coach.

Speaking about the goalkeeper’s fitness at his press conference on Friday, Klopp said via Andy Hunter: “I don’t know if he’ll be good enough for tomorrow. Have to check.”

Alisson has missed Liverpool’s last three matches with a muscle injury and it will be revealed tomorrow if the Brazil international will be risked or saved for their big clash with Manchester United next Sunday.

In Alisson’s absence, Caoimhin Kelleher has stepped up and put in two solid performances against LASK and Sheffield United on Wednesday. The Irish international was poor against Fulham last weekend but Klopp will be comfortable starting him against Crystal Palace if needs be.

The return of Alisson means it is one less injury for Klopp to worry about as the injury list starts to grow at Anfield with Matip and Mac Allister joining it over the past week.