Pablo Fornals could part ways with West Ham United in the upcoming transfer.

The 27-year-old midfielder’s contract is running out and the Hammers could look to cash in on him in the winter. Fornals is on the radar of clubs from Saudi Arabia as a potential exit in the winter is on the cards according to a report by Football Insider.

The Spanish international was an important part of their first team until last season as he featured in a total of 50 matches. A lot has changed since and he has had limited game time in the 2023-24 season.

Meanwhile, with his contract running out after the end of the season, his future at the club is clearly uncertain. There are no talks of a new deal, as a result, the Hammers could look to cash in on him in the upcoming winter transfer window.

It is their last opportunity to raise some funds by selling him rather than letting him leave for free at the end of the season. His departure could help them use those funds on potential signings in the winter transfer window.

While Fornals hasn’t had much game time in the ongoing season, there is still no shortage of interest in his services. Even clubs from the Saudi Pro League are keen on having him in their ranks.

The versatile midfielder is on the radar of multiple clubs from the Middle East and he could end up joining one of them in the upcoming transfer window. The Saudi clubs have already signed multiple stars. They will look to carry on in a similar fashion in the winter and the West Ham midfielder is one of their targets.