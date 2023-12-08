Several players from the United leadership group have launched complaints regarding Erik ten Hag’s intense training sessions

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is facing a dressing room crisis at the club according to the reports.

The Mirror reported last week that a number of Manchester United players have begun to turn on Erik ten Hag after the defeat to Newcastle United.

The report stated that several players have been left ‘unhappy’ with the current situation at the club and the manager struggling to keep the majority on his side.

And now, The Daily Mail has added more fuel to the fire by reporting that a number of players are unhappy with the intensity of ten Hag’s training sessions and the lack of rest time between training sessions and matches.

The report says that the leadership group at the club, which includes Bruno Fernandes, England duo Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford, Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and goalkeeper Tom Heaton, are split over the manager’s methods.

But the report adds that while the complaints regarding the training sessions and routine have come from several players from the leadership group, not all are against the manager with some fully supportive of him and his training methods.

The pressure mounted on the manager after the Newcastle defeat but United bounced back with a 2-1 win over Chelsea on Wednesday.

The result was huge as they climbed back over Newcastle to take the 6th spot, level on points with 5th place Newcastle and only three points behind Manchester City at fourth place.

While United’s performances have been far from impressive, they have managed to win 6 out of their last 8 Premier League games, with the two defeats coming against Manchester City and Newcastle United.