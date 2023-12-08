Trent Alexander-Arnold is close to making Premier League history

The Liverpool defender is now just two assists away from setting a Premier League record for the most by a defender.

Despite being deployed as a fullback, Trent Alexander-Arnold has demonstrated an incredible ability to produce assists under Jurgen Klopp.

Many deem the England international as one of the best crossers of the ball in the league and his assist tally proves it with 56 to his name.

At just the age of 25, he has already passed United legend Scholes who he was tied with on 55 before the Sheffield United game on Wednesday night.

Alexander-Arnold floated a beautiful corner into the penalty area where it was met by the foot of Virgil van Dijk who rifled the ball into the back of the net.

The right-back is currently one assist behind his injured teammate Andy Robertson but with the Scotland international sidelined, he now has the opportunity to make Premier League history.

He will be hoping that he can do it against Crystal Palace this weekend when his side travels to Selhurst Park as they look to close the gap between them and league leaders, Arsenal.