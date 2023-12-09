Thilo Kehrer is reportedly a transfer target for Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt and Aston Villa claims Sky Sports Austria.

The 27-year-old arrived at the London club from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2022 and had a lot of West Ham fans excited.

But Kehrer has failed to push his way into David Moyes’ squad as he still hasn’t made a start for his side in the Premier League this season.

The German international has featured for his country on multiple occasions and is still viewed as a very good, versatile player.

According to the report from Sky Sports Austria via West Ham Zone, he has a number of clubs interested in his signature including Premier League rival, Aston Villa.

However, if he does join Unai Emery’s side he won’t have an easy pathway into the first team with the likes of Diego Carlos and Pau Torres in the team.

Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt are also potential suitors who are reportedly keen on bringing the German back to his home country.

At his age and with his experience, the sale of Kehrer could bring in some valuable funds to improve the squad in other areas.