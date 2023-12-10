85% pass accuracy and other numbers show that Jack Grealish shone in Man City win

Man City needed to come from behind to beat Luton Town 2-1 on Sunday and the man who scored the winner, Jack Grealish, stood out on his return to the starting 11.

It has been a tough season for the English winger after a positive campaign last time around as the 28-year-old has seen the left-wing position taken over by Man City’s new signing, Jeremy Doku.

An injury for the Belgian has given Grealish the chance to reclaim the role for himself and the England star played a big role in helping Pep Guardiola’s side earn all three points against Luton.

The Man City winger scored the winning goal on Sunday whilst also having an 85% pass accuracy, 59 touches, 35/41 passes completed, 7/11 ground duels won, 3/4 dribbles completed, 1 key pass and he created 1 big chance.

Doku’s injury is said to not be very serious and he is expected to return soon. Therefore, Grealish needs to take his chances when they come.

The winger’s performance against Luton is a step forward for the 28-year-old and it will be interesting to see what Guardiola does if the Englishman can keep this up.