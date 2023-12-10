Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The 23-year-old Premier League defender has attracted a lot of attention with his performances in recent months and he is expected to join a big club soon.

A report from Football Insider claims that the two clubs have already registered their interest in signing the Crystal Palace defender and they have been in contact with the Eagles.

Guehi is expected to cost around £60 million, but Manchester United are willing to pay £45 million for the defender and remains to be seen whether the Eagles are prepared to lower their valuation.

Tottenham could certainly use a quality central defender like him and Guehi would be a solid long-term investment for them. The North London outfit are currently without Micky van de Ven who is sidelined with an injury. They need to bring in a quality partner for Cristian Romero and Guehi would be a solid addition.

Similarly, Manchester United will need to replace the likes of Harry Maguire and Rafael Varane in the coming months. Guehi could prove to be the ideal position for them.

The former Chelsea defender will be tempted to join a big club and he will want to compete for the major trophies. Clubs like Manchester United and Tottenham will be attractive destinations for him and remains to be seen where he ends up.

Both clubs are fighting for Champions League qualification and they could offer him the platform to showcase his ability at a high level consistently.