Man Utd to compete with Tottenham and Newcastle for 23-year-old La Liga star

Manchester United are one of the three Premier League clubs keen on signing the Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The 23-year-old has established himself as a key performer for the Spanish club and he is undoubtedly one of the best shot-stoppers in the league. He could prove to be an upgrade on Andre Onana in his current form.

Fichajes adds that Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on him as well.

The former Inter Milan goalkeeper has cost his side valuable points with his error-prone performances and Manchester United need to sign a quality keeper in January. It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with Valencia now.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are looking to add more depth to their goalkeeping department as well. Nick Pope is the only quality keeper at their disposal. Newcastle need more depth and quality in the side in order to compete with the elite clubs.

Finally, the Georgian goalkeeper is a target for Tottenham as well. The North London outfit have Guglielmo Vicario at their disposal but they cannot hope to go through entire seasons with just one reliable keeper. Hugo Lloris is set to move on soon and they must invest in another keeper.

Mamardashvili has proven himself in La Liga and he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League as well. It will be interesting to see which of the three clubs come forward with an offer to sign him.

Valencia are going through financial problems and they are open to selling the player for the right price.