Manchester United are statistically worse than any team in the Premier League in 2023 when taking into account how they’re performing compared to their expected goals (xG) figures.

Man Utd have scored 19 fewer goals than would be typically expected from the quality of the chances they’ve been creating, according to BBC Sport, with Chelsea also performing very poorly by this metric.

The Red Devils are certainly not getting the results they want this season, and it’s been clear at times that they have serious concerns in attack, with the goals drying up for Marcus Rashford in recent times despite some superb form in that department for much of last season.

Young striker Rasmus Hojlund is also yet to get off the mark in the Premier League, so fans will hope this area can be addressed in January, so the team can finally start putting away the chances they’re creating.

United also have problems at the back as goalkeeper Andre Onana has made a poor start since moving to Old Trafford, but it clearly seems like this would have been less of an issue if they weren’t missing so many other chances at the other end.

MUFC’s focus will turn to the Champions League tonight as they take on Bayern Munich in desperate need of a win to have any chance of progressing from their group.