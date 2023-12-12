Club respond to potential Manchester United transfer swap deal option

Manchester United may reportedly have tried their luck to organise a swap deal with Barcelona this January, but it looks destined to fail.

A report emerged yesterday from Sport which stated that Man Utd had approached Barca about the possibility of offering them Jadon Sancho in exchange for Raphinha.

While you can see why that might appeal to both clubs and players involved, it seems it’s now not looking likely to happen as Barcelona are described as closing that option, according to a report today from Mundo Deportivo.

Sancho has struggled badly during his time at Old Trafford, and it remains to be seen if the England international can revive his career elsewhere, with big clubs like Barcelona perhaps justifiably reluctant to take a gamble on him at this stage.

Raphinha has also not been at his best since moving from Leeds United to the Nou Camp, with the Brazil international failing to produce the exciting form that we saw from him in his time in the Premier League.

United may well have felt Raphinha could still represent an upgrade on Sancho, but if Barca aren’t interested then they’ll have to try to find another solution this January.