Tottenham one of the front-runners to sign £45 million midfielder in January

Kalvin Phillips is expected to leave Manchester City in the coming weeks and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in the front row to sign him.

According to a report from Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness), the 27-year-old midfielder wants to get his career back on track with regular football and an exit from Manchester City would be ideal for all parties.

The £45 million transfer has not worked out and the Premier League champions should look to cut their losses on the player and move on now.

Phillips has previously shown his quality in the Premier League with Leeds United and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for Tottenham. The North London outfit are expected to part ways with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the coming months and Phillips would be his ideal long-term replacement.

The 27-year-old knows what it takes to play in a high-intensity attacking system, and he could be the ideal fit for Ange Postecoglou’s style of play.

With the European championships coming up, he will want to play regularly in order to cement his place in the England starting lineup. A move to Tottenham in January could be ideal for him.

Players like Rodrigo Bentancur are currently sidelined with injuries and he could get ample game time at Tottenham during the second half of the season.

The transfer could be beneficial for all parties and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can secure an agreement with the defending champions.