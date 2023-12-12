David Moyes has wanted to bolster his defence for quite some time and now the Scotsman is set to sign a new full-back.

That is the view of journalist Paul Brown, who believes the full-back positions are to be a priority ahead of the January and summer transfer windows.

As things currently stand, the Hammers have four full-backs on their senior roster — Emerson, Vladimir Coufal, Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell. However, with the latter two slipping further out of favour, it is understandable why a new wide-defender would be top of the manager’s wishlist.

And speaking about what the mid-season window could have in store for the London-based club, Brown, who spoke to GiveMeSport, said: “I’ve said before, I think both fullback positions are an issue at West Ham. Pretty sure that Moyes has wanted to strengthen them for some time in that area, but they’ve had to prioritise spending on other areas of the pitch.

“I do think you’ll see them sign at a fullback either in January or certainly at the end of the season. If for no other reason, they really need competition on both sides there. But I think it would be very good for West Ham if they could find some quality and someone who could come in there who’s a cut above what they got and that’s the challenge for both Moyes instead I think.”

While Brown may well be right when it comes to assessing Moyes’ to-do list, fans will be hoping there is enough room in the club’s budget to sign a new striker.

Forced to rely on Michail Antonio and Danny Ings as their only outright forwards, the Hammers’ need for a new hitman after failing to replace Gianluca Scamacca, who joined Atalanta in the summer, needs little explanation.