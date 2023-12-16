Gary Neville names two Tottenham players who are not suitable to play Ange ball

Gary Neville believes Tottenham midfielders Oliver Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are not good enough to play Ange ball.

Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr impressed Ange Postecoglou from day one and the pair have established themselves as the starting duo.

But Spurs are set to have a headache when these two will leave for AFCON in January and miss 4 to 6 games.

Tottenham have an injury crisis which has sidelined the likes of Bentancur and Maddison. They will be left with Skipp and Hojbjerg, the two players that Ange does not seem to fancy much.

While Hojbjerg has been a consistent and reliable performer for Spurs since coming in, his style of play is more passive and does not align with Ange ball.

Meanwhile, Skipp has failed to impress Ange as well, who has seen himself fall even below Sarr in the pecking order.

And Gary Neville has claimed that Ange has a ‘huge’ problem ahead of him in the absence of Sarr and Bissouma.

Neville told Sky Sports (via TeamTalk):

“I think the way in which Ange Postecoglou asks this team to play, Skipp is a good technical player, Hojberg is physical, but they both lack the other side of the game. Skipp can’t get around the pitch and Hojberg technically isn’t good.

“But this guy (Sarr) alongside Bissouma as well, they are just perfect for the way this team wants to play. They don’t win when he doesn’t play.

“They have the energy and the technical ability with the ball, they connect the back to front, they are brave and I have to say the most important thing for Spurs is that he has got to keep these players fit, but they do lose those two in January – that’s a big problem.”

Spurs are back to winning ways with consecutive wins over Newcastle and Nottingham Forest. Their next game is against Everton next Saturday which will be a tough challenge for Ange.