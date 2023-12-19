The news Man United fans have been waiting for may arrive before Christmas Day

Manchester United could finally confirm Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s £1.25bn investment in the Premier League club before Christmas Day after the deal dragged on for months.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who reports that the British businessman’s bid to takeover 25 per cent of the Manchester club looks set to be finalised after months of uncertainty and it could not come at a better time if it happens.

The INEOS CEO is set to take control of the sporting side of Man United, therefore, his arrival was crucial before the January transfer window opens.

At present, United can’t make long-term signings or any key decisions until the deal is completed, and this is news fans of the club will have wanted to hear heading into the New Year.

? Manchester United could finally confirm Sir Jim Ratcliffe's £1.25bn investment before Christmas. (Source: @MailSport) pic.twitter.com/Y0HRNHGlXa — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) December 19, 2023

This season has been a poor one for Man United and it has put a lot of pressure on manager Erik ten Hag. The future of the Dutch coach will be something Ratcliffe might have to deal with during the second half of the campaign but the INEOS man will want to help his coach with signings first.

The Manchester club had a big result at the weekend holding Liverpool to a draw at Anfield and it may be a sign of things to come at Old Trafford once Ratcliffe gets his foot in the door.