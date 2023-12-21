Chelsea’s Toney purchase can only be financed by sale of important ace as FFP bites

Brentford’s Ivan Toney is a wanted man despite having spent the best part of the past year unable to play any competitive football because of betting irregularities.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea have been credited with an interest on acquiring the marksman, though it’s thought that only a significant bid would be able to get the Bees around the negotiating table in January.

Whether the Gunners or the Blues are prepared to go big in terms of a transfer fee mid-season will be known over the course of the next month, though it appears Todd Boehly will authorise the sale of one of Chelsea’s most important players in order to ensure they can be in the conversation for Toney.

According to ESPN, current captain, Conor Gallagher, is the player that would be sacrificed for a fee around the £50m mark, thus ensuring that Chelsea can stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play.

It only magnifies the club’s current financial predicament and a continued haphazard way of going about their dealings in the transfer windows under the American.

The ESPN report goes on to say that Mauricio Pochettino effectively has no say in whether Gallagher will stay or go, and that’s not the healthiest of situations to find yourself in as a manager.