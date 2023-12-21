Englishman set to make demand ahead of Newcastle United transfer

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been linked with the move away from the club in recent weeks.

The England international has fallen down the pecking order at the Premier League club and he is not a regular starter for them. He will need to play more often in order to get his career back on track.

Newcastle are thoughts to be keen on him. According to reports, the midfielder will demand gametime assurances from Newcastle before committing to a transfer.

He was one of the finest defensive midfielders in the league during his time at Leeds United and there is no doubt that he could prove to be a quality January signing for the Magpies.

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is currently suspended for his involvement in an illegal betting scandal. Newcastle will need to replace him adequately until the end of the season.

Phillips should prove to be a quality addition and he will look to make an immediate impact at St James’ Park.

