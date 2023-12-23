Crystal Palace in pole position to sign £45m Man City man

Crystal Palace are reportedly keen on bringing Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips to Selhurst Park next year.

The English midfielder completed the dream move to the Premier League winners in the summer of 2022 but has failed to break into the starting eleven since.

Even given the absence of both Rodri and Keven de Bruyne on several occasions this season, Phillips was still shunned by Pep Guardiola.

With his future at the treble winners seemingly over, it has sparked a lot of speculation about a potential move away to get more consistent playing time.

According to reports from The Atheltic via We Are Palace, Crystal Palace is one of the clubs interested in his signature.

The report claims that the London club have already contacted Manchester City about a potential deal but they will have some stern competition.

Juventus and Newcastle are also reportedly keen on the midfielder, with a potential loan deal an option for the 28-year-old.

With the European Championship coming up next summer, Phillips will no doubt want to keep his place in Gareth Southgate’s squad but will have to be playing regularly to do so.