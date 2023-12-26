£20m would convince Tottenham to sell star with 150-plus appearances for them

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The 28-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the north London club and he has been linked with clubs like Juventus and Napoli.

A report from Fichajes claims that Tottenham have now set an asking price for the player and they are not prepared to let him leave on loan. His suitors will have to pay a price of £20 million in order to sign the Denmark international.

Hojbjerg has been an important first-team player for Tottenham since joining the club from Southampton. He has made 159 appearances for them in all competitions. However, he has fallen out of favour under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian prefer a free-flowing attacking approach and the Denmark international is not the ideal fit for his style of play. The Australian manager has chosen to rely on Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr instead.

There is no doubt that Hojbjerg remain a quality midfielder and he could improve most clubs in world football. The likes of Juventus and Napoli could certainly use someone like him.

Juventus need to sign a midfielder in January after the Paul Pogba fiasco and Napoli need more depth in the middle of the park, especially after summer signing Tanguy Ndombele failed to make his mark with them.

Hojbjerg has already proven himself in the Premier League and he could be tempted to move to Italy if the opportunity presents itself. It will be interesting to see if his suitors are willing to pay up in the coming weeks.