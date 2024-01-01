Chelsea & Man United face paying €60million for ambitious January transfer window signing

Chelsea and Manchester United are among the clubs to have been linked with a transfer interest in Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, but it’s clear he won’t come cheap.

It seems Nice are not at all keen to let Todibo go this January, and they could set an asking price of as much as €60million to scare off suitors this winter, according to Ben Jacobs in his column for Si Phillips Talks Chelsea.

The Blues are one of the teams said to be keen on Todibo, but it seems Jacobs is playing down those rumours for now, while Fabrizio Romano has previously told CaughtOffside about the France international being on Man Utd’s radar.

It would be interesting to see Todibo in the Premier League, and one imagines he’d have a good impact at Chelsea as a long-term successor to the ageing Thiago Silva.

At United, Todibo could also have an important role as Raphael Varane is heading towards the end of his contract, while Harry Maguire has been in and out of Erik ten Hag’s side in the last year or so.

Still, any interested clubs may have to splash some serious cash for Todibo now, or else wait until the summer transfer window when his fee may perhaps be more realistic.