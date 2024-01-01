West Ham hit with blow as international side turns down request

Ghana has reportedly denied West Ham’s request to allow Mohammed Kudus to play against Brighton on Tuesday night.

The Hammers will be hoping to register consecutive wins in the Premier League as they welcome Brighton to the London Stadium.

But they will be without their star signing Kudus, who is preparing for a campaign in the Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana.

Premier League clubs are required to allow their players to leave for the tournament on the 1st of January but West Ham asked for ‘special dispensation’ for Kudus so that he can play the Brighton game.

But according to talkSPORT, the African side has denied this request with the winger set to miss out on the Brighton clash.

With Michail Antonio and now Kudus set to miss several games in the month of January, it leaves David Moyes in an awkward predicament for his forward line.

The London side reportedly wants to strengthen with a new striker in the January transfer window as they will have to turn to the underperforming Danny Ings.

The Scottish manager may also be without Lucas Paqueta for the game against the Seagulls with the Brazilian forced off during the Arsenal win.