Man United weighing up move for Serie A midfielder with five goals this season

Man United are expected to make moves during the January transfer window and one signing that could walk through the doors at Old Trafford is a midfielder from Atalanta.

According to GOAL, the Premier League giants are considering a move for Brazilian midfielder Ederson. The report states that talks have not yet begun over a deal, but a proposal in the current transfer window is being discussed.

The 24-year-old has been a key player for the Serie A side this season as the Brazil star has played 23 matches, scoring five goals and assisting one within them.

It is uncertain how much Ederson would cost as he is contracted to Atalanta until 2026, which means they are under no pressure to sell in 2024.

? Manchester United are considering a move for Atalanta midfielder Éderson. Talks have not yet opened, but a proposal in the current transfer window is being discussed. (Source: @goal) pic.twitter.com/r6JaSNSqZI — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 2, 2024

Ederson has been with the Italian club since 2022 after joining from Salernitana. The 24-year-old can play as a centre midfielder or as a number six and would solve problems for Ten Hag at Man United.

The Dutch coach has other areas of the pitch that he needs to address first and how the Red Devils deal with these could determine if they move for Ederson or not.