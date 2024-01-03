Sir Jim Ratcliffe could deliver exciting Premier League talent as first Man United signing

Manchester United’s new minority stakeholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe could reportedly be aiming to deliver an important first signing for the club in the form of Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.

The talented 22-year-old has impressed at Palace in recent times, and it makes sense that we’re now seeing transfer rumours about him possibly sealing a big move away.

According to the Evening Standard, Man Utd are aiming to make Olise their first signing of the Ratcliffe era, though this deal may have to wait until the summer.

The Red Devils could do with an attacking signing of this type, with Jadon Sancho looking set to return on loan to Borussia Dortmund this January, while Antony has badly struggled since joining from Ajax.

Michael Olise to Manchester United?
It remains to be seen if United will definitely be able to sign Olise, who could also surely attract interest from elsewhere, with Champions League football likely to be crucial for him and his next step.

MUFC are currently looking up against it to finish in the top four, but of course they remain one of the biggest names in world football, and that could appeal to Olise for the next step in his career.

