Man United make important decision over 27-cap international ace

Now, perhaps more than ever since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, Man United have got to get things right on the pitch.

The Red Devils have had a modicum of success since the Scot departed back in 2013, but nothing like that which they enjoyed during the Sir Alex years.

In some respects, that period is like a millstone around the necks of anyone that has tried to right the ship since.

Whomever has come in has, by and large, failed to replicate anything like the glory years, though with Sir Jim Ratcliffe ready to be ratified as the new man in charge of the footballing side of the business at Old Trafford, second best isn’t going to be good enough any longer.

United need to get their house in order both on and off the pitch, and that means concrete decisions need to be made for the good of the club.

One player whose future still isn’t yet fully decided will at least see his contract with the club extended.

27-cap Tunisia international, Hannibal Mejbri, was due to see his current deal with the Red Devils expire, but according to Football Insider, the club will extend it before making a decision on whether to let him leave on loan or not.

Such a move at least protects United against losing the player for nothing at the end of the current campaign.