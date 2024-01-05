Jadon Sancho’s cut-price transfer fee revealed as Man United ace gets ready to seal Dortmund loan

Jadon Sancho’s time at Man United seems to finally be coming to an end, with various reports suggesting that a loan deal with former employers, Borussia Dortmund, is close to being sealed.

Football Insider even go as far as to suggest that the player will be at Dortmund’s Marbella training camp for the start of next week.

Though it does appear to only be a matter of time before the deal is rubber-stamped, there’s a clear need to ensure that all the i’s are dotted and the t’s are crossed before the announcement can be made.

From Sancho’s point of view, it will bring to an end months of hell. He hasn’t played for the Red Devils since August after criticising manager, Erik ten Hag, on social media, after the Dutchman suggested in an interview that he wasn’t happy with the England international’s application in training.

Sancho’s departure gives ten Hag one less headache to worry about and strengthens his own position at the club.

He’s stuck rigidly to his guns and enforced discipline that’s been sorely missing at United for a while now.

By getting the backing of the board for his methods and way of working it sends a message to the playing staff, and that can only be a good thing moving forward.

Should things work out as everyone hopes from this point, at the end of the loan Dortmund will be able to purchase the player for just £25m according to Football Insider.