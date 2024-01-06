EXCL: What my transfer windows are really like, Dybala’s price, Mbappe’s decision, Mourinho and Brazil, Bruno PSG truth and more

“This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io“

—

Normal life goes out of the window for the transfer window!

I get asked a lot how the transfer windows are for me, what the experience is like and that sort of thing. I can tell you guys that it takes up a lot of my time! 🙂

I don’t keep track of and I have no idea of the amount of my social media posts during these periods as it always depends on the news.

Also, I’m never waiting for people to give me stories, I always prefer to call and be active. I love the adrenaline of the transfer window and I really enjoy the feeling when you have a big story.

Obviously, the negative part is that you have almost zero time for normal life!

Dybala available for €12m but buyers don’t have long

I receive many questions every single transfer window on Paulo Dybala and today it’s time to clarify all the details. So from what I’m told guys, yes, Dybala has a release clause and it’s already active up until the 15th of January, then it’s over. Dybala will be going nowhere.

How much is the clause? Just €12m. Incredible. It will also be valid in the summer transfer window from the first of July to the end of July. So, not in August, not in June, only the month of July. This is the point.

Dybala always said, especially in the summer, that he only wanted to stay at Roma, that he was focused on Roma and that he’s always showing his love for Roma, the club the city, the team obviously his team-mates, the manager…

There are two important points to be aware of however.

If a club from Italy triggers the clause and puts €12m down, Roma can stop the deal and keep Dybala. They can say ‘no, the player is going nowhere.’

If Dybala receives a proposal that triggers the clause from a club from abroad – from Spain, England, Germany, Saudi, France or wherever, it’s really important to say that Dybala will have the final say, not Roma.

Let’s see what’s going to happen but Roma don’t want to lose him in the January transfer window for sure.

The truth behind those Mourinho and Brazil rumours

Staying with AS Roma, no one called Mourinho from Brazil, this is true. Also Mourinho’s only focus is on the AS Roma job now. He wants to win a title there. Then in the summer we will see.

Roma director Tiago Pinto leaves the club on February 1 so… Mourinho doesn’t even know the project yet, therefore it’s impossible to decide on his future now.

It will take time.

PSG protected financially if Mbappé decides to leave

Paris Saint-Germain will not lose Kylian Mbappé in January but could see him leave in the summer as a free agent because he’s out of contract as we know.

He recently made a statement where he said he didn’t make any decision on what’s next, and as I told you, guys, it will take some time. Nothing is decided yet.

He also said he has a pact with the president of PSG so all parties will be protected in this story. What did Mbappé mean by that sentence? It’s to do with the big fight between the player and PSG earlier in the season which then appeared to be resolved…

Why? Because Mbappé accepted to not receive the loyalty bonus included in his contract – something close to €75/80m per season.

So, for example, if Mbappé goes to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window for free, he would not receive the loyalty bonus. It means PSG would save a huge amount – almost like receiving a transfer fee.

It’s always the same on Mbappé guys. When he decides his future, we will let people know. We’ve spent years commenting on rumours but nothing happened. Mbappé wants to take his time with his mother and lawyers to make the best decision.

Real Madrid are still working on it behind the scenes but for sure they won’t wait forever as it happened two years ago… so timing will also be important, for sure.

Let’s see what will happen because PSG will keep insisting on a contract extension.

No go for Bruno

I’m not aware of anything on a deal with PSG for Bruno Guimarães now.

Newcastle want Bruno to be a key part of their project of course. PSG like Bruno for sure but I’m not aware of any concrete negotiation so far.

In case it changes, I will update but at this stage it’s very quiet.

Moyes will discuss a new Hammers deal

West Ham will discuss a new deal with David Moyes for sure, there will be talks about that and he’s expected to be involved in transfer decisions together with Tim Steidten.

In terms of names we will see in the next days but the first mission was to get a good amount of money for Kehrer, and that was a successful one for Steidten.

Very quiet January for Thiago

Despite the rumours, no, I’m not aware of any movement for Thiago Alcantara right now.

It’s a very quiet January for him so far, no talks and focus on Liverpool as he wants to return as soon as possible on the pitch.

The story could change in the summer, but now it’s very quiet.